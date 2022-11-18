"Let someone else do the cooking": Cost of food skyrockets as shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO — With Thanksgiving just one week away, millions of Americans are hitting the grocery stores in preparation. However, the cost of food is at an all-time high.

The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is about 20% higher than in 2021. For those looking to have a smaller gathering this holiday, it may be cheaper to have an alternative to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor reports the cost of eggs, butter and flour are all up at least 25% from last year, while the cost of a turkey is 17% higher than last year.

For those looking for a cheaper alternative to chain grocery stores, Wilson Nunn Jr., store manager for Rancho San Miguel in Oak Park, said it's their goal to provide quality food at an affordable price.

"We have food shows constantly where we try to get the best deals, quality products and comparable products at a better price," Nunn said.

The average cost of turkey is $1.81 per pound, which is about $29 for 16 pounds. Turkey at Rancho San Miguel is $1.76 per pound. The price drops even further to $0.68 per pound if you spend more than $50 on groceries.

If you plan on having a small turkey meal for two, it may be cheaper and less wasteful to eat out. Hoppy's Railyard Kitchen and Hopgarden is among half a dozen restaurants in Sacramento serving a Thanksgiving meal. They will be serving a turkey dinner with all the trimmings for $44 per person.

"Let someone else do the cooking. Let someone else do the cleaning. You can come enjoy the family and relax and chill," the owner of Hoppy's Railyard Troy Paski said.