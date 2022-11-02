Community aims to curb caves dug by homeless along Tuolumne River

MODESTO — There's a new risk along the Tuolumne River in Modesto.

Chris Guptill took a CBS13 crew to see the mess he cleans up along the river time and again, but what he discovered recently raised a new red flag. Guptill discovered homeless setting up shelters by digging caves into the embankment.

"There are several dangers that are posed by people occupying this space instead of using it like the park that it could be," Guptill said.

You can see several caves along steep, slippery terrain. Modesto fire officials also tell CBS13 that there are risks of them falling in on people, posing hazards for the homeless and emergency crews trying to help them.

Just days ago, a fire sparked inside one of the caves.

"It's really hard to be outside or just enjoy a lot of the things that the kids enjoy doing outside. It's just really scary right now," said one nearby resident who would only be identified as Viviana.

She says her family was attacked by people living along the caves. She's thankful Guptill and his team of volunteers are clearing things out and raising awareness.

"Just someone doing it and more people helping, that's part of being human and giving back to the world," Viviana said.

Guptill is now working with several local agencies regarding the caves, including police, fire and even a new park ranger program in the area. His group, Operation 9-2-99, is typically out cleaning up the second Saturday of every month. They'll be back cleaning near the caves along the 800 block of Crater Avenue on November 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

"Those behaviors, they get frustrating because we can clean up as clean as you can get it and someone can undo it pretty quickly, but it doesn't mean you stop," Guptill said.