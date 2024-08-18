Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist from Browns Valley killed in crash near Collins Lake

By Cecilio Padilla

YUBA COUNTY — A motorcyclist from Browns Valley was killed in a crash in rural Yuba County on Saturday evening, authorities say. 

California Highway Patrol say, just after 6 p.m., officers responded near County Road 21 and Sky Glenn Drive to investigate reports of a motorcycle crash down an embankment. 

Medics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. 

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved, CHP says. 

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation. The name of the motorcycle rider has not been released, but they have been identified as a 29-year-old Browns Valley resident. 

The area where the crash happened is just north of Collins Lake.

Cecilio Padilla

