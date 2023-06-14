Climate change possibly leading to more turbulence on flights

It's rare for turbulence on flights to get extremely bad as most shaking in the skies is just that - shaking.

However, scientists are saying that there will be more turbulence seen and heard in the years to come. Experts point to climate change as the reason.

Clear air turbulence is caused by a variation in wind speeds and directions. Some of that convective weather occurs when air is heated by the earth and then rises.

The co-author of a study found that wind shear has gotten 15% stronger in the last 40 years.

He tells Newsweek, "We expect a further strengthening of the wind shear in the coming decades, perhaps doubling or tripling the amount of severe turbulence."

Of course, airplane manufacturer are building better planes so as to be able to sustain more pressure from the changing air.

However, some flight attendants think turbulence is a growing problem and they're calling for an end to lap babies.

Currently, most flights allow your child to sit on your lap if your child is aged two or under.

Hitting a rough patch with an unrestrained baby could be a problem.