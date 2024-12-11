Cleanup on Candy Cane Lane: Kids rally support for Vacaville Christmas light display trashed by litter

VACAVILLE -- Santa's little helpers are tackling trash on Candy Cane Lane and Lollipop Lane in Vacaville, home to an annual Christmas light display put on by neighbors that draws in thousands of visitors each year.

The sweet streets end up leaving a sour taste in the mouths of neighbors when they awake the next morning to what some naughty listers have left behind -- loads of litter.

"Candy wrappers, alcohol, drinks on the ground, everything. There's that many things. And I was getting tired of it," said 10-year-old neighbor Aiden Raue.

So, Aiden and his little sister Adelaide decided to do something nice.

"I feel really good that we cleaned up Candy Cane Lane and Lollipop Lane," said Adelaide.

For years now, the Raue family has helped clean up the trash one busting bag full at a time alongside other dedicated neighbors who volunteer their time.

"To the point where their trash cans were overflowing and ours was full. So this year has felt a lot nicer," said Jessica.

But this summer, the kids wracked their brains for a more permanent fix to protect their little neighborhood North Pole.

Aiden asked his mom Jessica what more they could do.

"I'm very proud of him for taking a stand. We just want to keep this open for generations to come," said Jessica.

The Raue family worked together with Recology waste management to get a truckload of extra "event" trash cans distributed throughout the festive blocks. Thanks to the local nonprofit sponsor the Little Dress Project, the cans were donated free of charge.

The bins are the newest decorations on the block, decorated in tinsel and signs reminding visitors to "Keep Candy Cane Lane Clean."

The children feared that if they did not step up, the trash problems could dump their Christmas tradition altogether.

"It upset me because I saw a lot of people saying, 'Oh, they're treating us bad, so why should we keep doing it?' And I love seeing this display every year. I think a lot of people enjoy seeing it as well," said Aiden.

Thanks to the community coming together to outshine the garbage Grinch in their neighborhood, the Raue family says the neighborhood streets are much cleaner this season.

"We've barely seen any trash on the ground this year. I've seen maybe three cups this year instead of like 100 the year before that," said Aiden.

Neighbor Tajuana Slaybaugh decks her front lawn with about 8,000 lights each year and says she has noticed the difference.

"That's the embodiment of Christmas spirit. What he did and how he went out so selflessly to help this community, I think it's so amazing," said Slaybaugh. "I am so thankful for them that they cared so much. We put these lights out and people say 'thank you' but they really showed their 'thank you.' "

It's a display that first started in the 1990s and has grown over the decades. On any given December weekend around a thousand people drive through -- as do those selling drinks and food.

"I don't mind the vendors and it does add to the Christmas cheer, but when you're already combating such a serious problem with so much trash, we just can't have more trash," said Slaybaugh.

The Christmas cleanup is keeping their street sparkling bright so visitors like Nicol Sanchez and Kamiko Febres, who drove in from Vallejo, can simply enjoy the lights.

"I think it's absolutely magical. It's like a breath of fresh air coming out here, it really brings the holiday spirit," said Sanchez.

"I didn't think anybody was in the Christmas spirit anymore, but this is so nice," said Febres.

As this year Candy Cane Lane's little helpers give the gift of a garbage-free Christmas.

"Put it in the trash can. I don't wanna see it all on the ground," said Aiden.