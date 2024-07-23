CHP issues Ebony Alert for missing 12-year-old who could be headed to Sacramento
VENTURA – California authorities have issued an Ebony Alert over a missing 12-year-old girl last seen early Tuesday morning.
Tiana Carter was last seen in Ventura County around 3:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
She could possibly be on her way to the Sacramento area.
CHP says Carter was last seen wearing a black and orange shirt. She also wears glasses.
Ebony Alerts started in California in 2024 thanks to a new law going into effect. An Ebony Alert can be sent out by law enforcement agencies to help try and find a Black person missing due to suspicious or unexplainable circumstances.
Anyone who sees Carter or knows where she might be is urged to contact authorities.