Chinese Camp debris cleanup finished 6 months after California wildfire

Six months after a California wildfire destroyed dozens of homes in the Tuolumne County community of Chinese Camp, officials say debris removal is now complete and properties are being returned to their owners.

The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services said 51 homes and structures were destroyed in the September 6-5 Fire, part of the TCU Lightning Complex that burned through the rural community.

County officials spent the past six months managing a debris removal program — the first of its kind for Tuolumne County, working under a deadline set by the state to clear burned properties and safely remove hazardous materials.

On Tuesday, emergency officials were in Chinese Camp delivering final paperwork to property owners, formally marking the end of the cleanup phase.

"Most people don't realize a lot of work goes into responding to a fire, but a whole heck of a lot more goes into the recovery — the after — what happens afterwards," said Dore A. Bietz, assistant director of the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services.

Bietz said the county coordinated contractors, public works crews and state agencies throughout the recovery process, documenting work needed for state reimbursement and ensuring properties were cleared safely.

While the debris removal deadline has been met, officials say recovery for residents will continue.

Tryfon Leonis, 72, now lives in a trailer near the cleared foundation where his home once stood. Leonis said he lost not only his house, but decades of equipment and family heirlooms when the fire tore through the community.

Being on Social Security and without home insurance, he said rebuilding will be difficult.

"Those are all great to help you through the month," Leonis said of the aid he received, "but other than that, it's just a drop in the bucket compared to what you need."

County officials say the cleanup marks an important milestone, but the next phase, rebuilding homes and lives, will take much longer for residents who remain in Chinese Camp.