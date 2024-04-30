Car fire on westbound Bay Bridge shuts down lanes heading into San Francisco

Car fire shuts down westbound lanes of Bay Bridge Car fire shuts down westbound lanes of Bay Bridge 00:23

A car fire on the westbound Bay Bridge shut down lanes of I-80 heading into San Francisco for about an hour late Tuesday morning, according to CHP.

The car fire happened on westbound I-80 west of Treasure Island shortly before 11 a.m., according to authorities. The fully engulfed vehicle appeared to be an SUV in the photo that the San Francisco CHP office posted on social media.

***TRAFFIC ADVISORY***



A fully engulfed vehicle fire on I-80 w/b (SFOBB) west of Treasure Island is currently blocking the #1, 2, and 3 w/b lanes.



Fire and tow services en route to extinguish & remove the vehicle. Expect delays into San Francisco.

The fire is currently blocking the #1, 2, and #3 westbound lanes on the bridge. A sig alert was issued due to the traffic impact on the bridge. So far there has been no report of injuries in the fire or what caused it.

Black smoke from the fire was visible on both sides of the bay, leading to a number of social media posts inquiring about the cause.

Fire and tow services responded to the incident to extinguish the car fire and remove the vehicle from the span, CHP said. Video of the incident appeared to show the fire being put out at around 11:10 a.m.

Tower camera footage shows CHP and fire crews putting out the vehicle fire that snarled traffic on the #BayBridge into #SanFrancisco Tuesday morning.

As of 11:40 AM, CHP reported the right and center lanes had reopened while the left lanes remain blocked. Shortly before 12 p.m., CHP said all westbound lanes of the bridge had reopened.

The vehicle fire was the second major incident to impact traffic in the area Tuesday morning. Earlier, a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Oakland closed the transition ramp to southbound Interstate Highway 880 in the MacArthur Maze, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The connector ramp remained blocked as of an hour after the crash, CHP officials said.

Drivers should expect residual delays traveling into San Francisco.