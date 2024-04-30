Watch CBS News
1 dead in motorcycle crash on Highway 80 at 580 transition ramp in MacArthur Maze

One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 just east of the Bay Bridge in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on eastbound Highway 80 at the transition ramp to southbound Interstate Highway 880 in the MacArthur Maze. 

The connector ramp remained blocked as of an hour after the crash, CHP officials said.

No other details about the case were immediately available.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 9:00 AM PDT

