Campaign launched to repair SF Chinatown paper lanterns damaged during windstorms

SAN FRANCISCO -- Many of San Francisco Chinatown's iconic red lanterns were destroyed in recent storms.

The famous lanterns, which symbolize love and prosperity, have dressed up Grant Avenue for the last 10 years before they took a beating.

They were no match against the hail, heavy rain, and strong winds.

Mother Nature left them in such bad shape, an entire block of lanterns had to be taken down. Many that are left are torn.

"Pretty heartbroken actually, and a lot of the store owners afterward asked how we can install new lanterns?" said Associate Director of the Chinatown Merchants Association Jenny Chan.

Chan has partnered with the nonprofit BeChinatown to launch a fundraising effort for three blocks of new lanterns.

BeChinatown co-founder Lily Lo said they are more than just a photo op.

"I feel safe, and beauty, symbolism of Chinatown, and without the lantern, I feel like there's no color," said Lo.

The Chinatown Merchants Association put up the original lanterns a decade ago.

"Actually a lot of people come to Chinatown, take photos of the lanterns and they tag us in it, and it helps us a lot with SF tourism because people look at Instagram and then they figure out where to go," said Chan. "So, it's actually really important for us to restore these lanterns."

During our interview, we saw people doing just that - take photos with the lanterns in the background - after a stop at Matcha Cafe Maiko.

Each string of lanterns costs about $1,000, including labor and materials. This time around, the groups plan to hire contractors to property install each strand, which will improve its lifespan.

"This is something new and challenging for us, but we are going to find a really innovative way to really secure it with better bracket for the new lanterns," said Chan. "Also, if we over fundraise our amount, we're also going to install lanterns on 500 block of Grant Avenue since the store owners always complain about safety."

The lanterns are especially needed at night, when they can help improve the quality of store surveillance video.

The online fundraising goal is $50,000. The Chinatown Merchants Association and BeChinatown are thankful for the outpouring of support so far.

Alaska Airlines, a sponsor of the Chinese New Year Parade, has pledged to match up to $20,000 in donations.

They hope that they can replace all the lanterns, before the summer tourist season.