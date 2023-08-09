San Francisco's Chinatown unveils new lanterns after successful fundraising effort

San Francisco's Chinatown is officially brighter and more vibrant than ever, thanks to a successful fundraising effort to replace the neighborhood's storm-battered lanterns.

Bay Area celebrity chef Martin Yan was on hand for the ribbon cutting on Grant Avenue near California Street Tuesday evening.

"The lantern is a symbol of life, a symbol of celebration, a symbol of happiness," said Yan.

After the iconic lanterns were destroyed by hail, heavy rain and strong winds earlier this year, the Chinatown Merchants Association and the nonprofit BeChinatown launched an online fundraising effort for three blocks of new lanterns on Grant Avenue.

ALSO READ: Campaign launched to repair SF Chinatown paper lanterns damaged during windstorms

Many of the lanterns were torn and faded. The community raised $25,000. Alaska Airlines matched an additional $20,000 in donations.

"First of all, it give color, it give energy, you know everything is red. And also give lift to Chinatown," said Yan. "We want people to come to Chinatown."

Lion dancers and the Grant Avenue Follies performed for the crowd. Supervisor Aaron Peskin was among the community leaders who attended.

"It has been the subject of racism and the people have been resilient," Peskin said of Chinatown. "It has been the subject of a pandemic and the people have been resilient. Chinatown has never gone away but it is back."

The lanterns don't just beautify the neighborhood. Community members say they add an extra layer of safety.

"When the lanterns were down, I think there was more crime, and people feel safer with the streets lit up," said Chinatown Merchants Association Associate Director Jenny Chan. "Tourists felt pretty safe shopping, and I also saw locals taking selfies...and the elders have also expressed that they feel a lot safer."

Chan said the lanterns also help enhance security camera video at night. The new lanterns are also better secured to various properties.

Yan said he first started coming to Chinatown when he taught a cooking class as a student at UC Davis.

"I actually bring students to Chinatown, to walk around Chinatown, to dim sum, and take them to Golden Gate fortune cookie place," he said.

Yan hopes the new additions will bring more traffic to a historic neighborhood he loves.

"You can eat, shop and drink, you can do anything, it's a wonderful place, and everything here is delicious, I eat in every single one of these restaurants," Yan said.