Camino Fire near Don Pedro Reservoir in Tuolumne County burns 200 acres

Camino Fire grows to 200 acres in Tuolumne County

Cal Fire said a 200-acre wildfire is burning at a dangerous rate near Don Pedro Reservoir in Tuolumne County.

According to Cal Fire's incident page, the Camino Fire started around 12:20 p.m. on the western side of the reservoir.

The Tuloumne County Sheriff's Office said the fire is near Camino Road in the La Grange and Don Pedro roads area.

"If you live in the area and do not feel safe, please leave, do not wait to be told to evacuate," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said no evacuations have been issued and there are no road closures.

Check back for updates.