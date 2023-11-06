Call Kurtis Investigates: Solano County sends out property tax bills residents don't owe

SOLANO COUNTY -- Some people who sold property in Solano County are getting tax bills for property they no longer own.

The new owners may not get bills at all.

Solano County Tax Collector Charles Lomeli blames the issue on a switch to a new property tax system.

"The county transitioned to a new property tax system in March replacing a 40-year-old system," Lomeli said. "I can confirm that the Assessor's office has a several-month delay in change of ownership transfers, and other processes."

He says people who received a tax bill in error do not have to pay it and can disregard the bill.

We were curious if the new owners will face late fees if they don't pay before the December due date.

"For the new owner who did not receive a property tax bill, I have allowed for cancelation of penalties for property owners that did not receive a 2023/2024 secured tax bill if my office sent the bill to the previous owner," he said.

The Tax Collector's office says you can also formally request a review.