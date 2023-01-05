Watch CBS News
Local News

California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.

We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow.

For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.

324256714-1786071881774639-2596507771142254730-n.jpg
Photo from Saturday showing a downed tree blocking the road. Jamie Douglas Dix
downed tree blocked road in Woodbridge
A neighbor took a photo of a downed tree blocking the road in Woodbridge. Brian Wadler
Road blocked by massive downed tree
A massive downed tree on the corner of Northgate and Tenaya Avenue  Evie Cazarez
323161013-606114678186791-8755808164962253618-n.jpg
A viewer captured a photo of a double rainbow. Machelle Gavron

Share your photos with us

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.