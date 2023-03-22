At least two dead as yet another storm hits California

Storms return to California California is hit with its 12th atmospheric river this season 01:36

A strong late-season Pacific storm brought damaging winds and more rain and snow to saturated California on Tuesday as the first full day of spring showed little change from the state's extraordinary winter. The storm killed at least two people, authorities said.

The storm focused most of its energy on central and southern parts of the state, bringing threats of heavy runoff and mountain snowfall that forecasters said will be measured in feet. In the north, intense hail was reported in Sacramento, the state capital.

Trees and power lines were reported downed in the San Francisco Bay Area. An Amtrak commuter train carrying 55 passengers struck a downed tree and derailed near the East Bay village of Porta Costa, CBS Bay area reports. The train remained upright and nobody was injured, Amtrak and fire officials said.

In the Bay Area community of Portola Valley, a man driving a sewer truck was killed when a tree fell onto the vehicle, CBS Bay Area reports. The station also says Contra Costa County Fire confirmed that one person died and another was injured in Walnut Creek Tuesday night when a tree fell on their vehicle.

Con Fire is clearing the scene of vehicle accident in Rossmoor. A large tree fell onto a car while traveling on Stanley Dollar. The driver sustained minor injuries and the passenger died in the accident. Please avoid the area, the roadway is still blocked will remain closed. pic.twitter.com/DReceZDZ9x — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 22, 2023

In the Monterey Bay region, a severe windstorm located over the ocean blasted Santa Cruz County with wind gusts up to 80 mph at midday. Along the coastline of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, ocean foam blew across the roadways like large snowflakes.

Wind gusts reached 76 mph in Santa Cruz mountain communities, including Boulder Creek.

Resident Frank Kuhr waited for hours Tuesday afternoon at a downtown supermarket for crews to remove large redwoods that were blocking a highway. "Trees are down everywhere," Kuhr said. "The wind has been unbelievable. Branches were flying through the air, and folks could hear trees just falling and cracking."

"This one's a doozy," Kuhr said.

An aerial view shows homes under water after levee fails in Manteca of San Joaquin County in California, United States on March 21, 2023 as atmospheric river storms hit California, United States. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Some 133,000 customers were without electricity throughout the state, mostly in the region south of San Francisco, according to PowerOutage.us.

The National Weather Service said the storm is a Pacific low pressure system interacting with California's 12th atmospheric river since late December.

California's unexpected siege of wet weather after years of drought also included February blizzards powered by arctic air.

The storms have unleashed flooding and loaded mountains with so much snow that roofs have been crushed and crews have struggled to keep highways clear of avalanches.

The Mammoth Mountain resort in the eastern Sierra Nevada announced that it will remain open for skiing and snowboarding at least through the end of July.

With a season-to-date snowfall of 634 inches at the main lodge, it was likely just one storm away from breaking the all-time record of 668 inches set in the 2010-2011 season.