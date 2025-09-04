Watch CBS News
California state parks visitors urged to report monarch butterfly sightings

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Scientists are hoping Californians will help paint a clearer picture of the state's monarch butterfly population.

Ahead of California Biodiversity Day starting Saturday, the California State Parks Foundation sent out a call for people to help report sightings of monarch butterflies.

A peak population of just 9,119 monarchs was recorded in last year's Western Monarch Count – the second-lowest number since scientists started tracking the overwintering population in 1997.

Previously, scientists said millions of monarch butterflies would overwinter in California.

The situation has prompted conservationists to call for monarch butterflies to be listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

Californians – in particular, visitors to state parks – can help scientists with this year's count by reporting butterfly sightings. People interested in helping should download the iNaturalist app, take a photo of the butterfly or caterpillar, then upload it to the app.

Lighthouse Field State Beach, Natural Bridges State Beach, and Pismo State Beach are among the top monarch overwintering sites in previous years.

