California rejects Trump administration deal on trans athletes, risks $8 billion in federal funding

In another clash between California and the Trump administration over trans-athletes in sports, the state Department of Education rejected a deal from the White House that could cost the state billions in federal funding.

The state DOE sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education declaring that it "will not sign" a resolution drawn up by the federal government that would force the state to concede and apologize for what the administration says is a violation of biological female athletes' civil rights by allowing trans athletes to compete in girls' sports.

"California refuses to follow the law," Representative Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) said.

Kiley was among Republican lawmakers who spoke out at the California State Capitol.

"At the end of the day, it's our duty to protect and keep the civil rights of girls in sports," Assemblymember Kate Sanchez (R-Mission Viejo) said.

Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener serves in the California LGBTQ caucus.

"This has gotten to the point where it's not even about the merits of anything," Weiner said. "They're doing this because it's red meat for their base, and they just want to demonize trans people."

The U.S. Department of Education is threatening to pull $8 billion in federal funds from California if it continues to allow trans-athletes to compete in girls' sports.

"I've been warning Governor Newsom and the state's super majority for a long time that this is going to be the consequence, and now here we are," Kiley said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on his podcast in April with conservative activist Charlie Kirk that he believed trans athletes' participation in women's sports was unfair.

The clip opened him up to criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

"As is the case with Gavin, many times he says something and does nothing about it," Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) said.

"Governor Newsom, obviously, I don't agree with him on what he said on that podcast," Weiner said.

CBS Sacramento asked Kiley if he had any sense whether there was a timetable for an announcement on whether and when federal funds would be pulled. He said he did not and would be working to prevent that from happening.