California Gov. Newsom tours South Carolina, stirring 2028 speculation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is out of state, speaking to voters in churches and coffee shops in South Carolina in what many see as another step towards a presidential run.

It's a two-day trip to the Palmetto State, of which the governor said the focus is to energize Democratic voters and meet with people who may feel overlooked by the GOP.

One of Newsom's stops was at LilJazzi's Cafe in the city of Florence.

"So my call to you is to recognize that you can shape the future. The future is not just some experience. It's something to manifest. The future is inside of you. It's decisions, not conditions, that will determine our fate and future," the governor said during his visit. "You have that capacity because you have the one thing Donald Trump doesn't have, one thing Donald Trump's never exercised. He may have the formal authority of the United States. You have the moral authority."

Andrena Mullins is the owner of LilJazzi's Cafe. She describes herself as politically neutral but also sees the U.S. as a country in need of change.

"I'm going to top it off with one word — we need love," Mullins said.

Newsom did not feel the love of all South Carolinians. Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson, who is running for South Carolina governor, issued a statement, saying, "We don't need Gavin Newsom's twisted version of America in the Palmetto State."

Democratic strategist Steve Maviglio, who is often a critic of Newsom, said the California governor is starting an early ground game in the important primary state.

"Simple math, it's probably going to be the first state to cast votes for the Democratic presidential candidate next time around," Maviglio said.

Newsom described growing up in rural Placer County to one group of South Carolina voters, saying that "it may be one of the reddest counties in America."

"He's trying to distance himself from his San Francisco roots because having that label around you makes you seem like an extreme liberal, and that doesn't bode well for his future political aspirations," Maviglio said.

CBS Sacramento reached out to Newsom's office to ask about who was paying for this trip. They referred us to his political team, who did not respond.

The California Highway Patrol is responsible for Newsom's security, and they are with him on this trip.