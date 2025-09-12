As California monarch butterfly populations plummet, Yolo County gardens help more take flight

The number of monarch butterflies has dropped dramatically in the state of California. If something does not change, they could one day be listed as a species that is in danger of extinction.

California State Parks announced this month that they are pushing to better monitor the monarchs, asking people ahead of California Biodiversity Day, which is celebrated through the weekend, to help report sightings of monarch butterflies.

Locally, the Yolo County Resource Conservation District (RCD) is putting in the work on the group to help improve the butterfly population.

"Monarch butterflies are at about 1% of their historical population. Their numbers are really dwindling. They need any help they can get," said Matt Toney, a project manager with Yolo County RCD.

Thanks to a grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board, over the past two years, they have planted and maintained four "pollinator habitat" gardens in Yolo County, two in Winters along Putah Creek and two in Davis near the Yolo bypass.

In the gardens, finding the fluttering critters is the reward to reap after a lot of hard work sown.

"At peak time, you might see 20 or 30 adults. This time a year, we might see two or three a day because things are starting to slow down," said Toney, as the butterflies start migrating to the California coast.

In the gardens, they planted different varieties of the milkweed plant.

Milkweed is the only thing that monarch caterpillars will eat and crucial to their survival.

"The more habitat we give these guys, the better," Toney said.

Sadly, due to pesticide use, habitat loss and disease, the extra help is desperately needed.

The situation has prompted conservationists to call for monarch butterflies to be listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and they could one day qualify as endangered.

A peak population of just 9,119 monarchs was recorded in last year's Western Monarch Count – the second-lowest number since scientists started tracking the overwintering population in 1997.

The Yolo County RCD is not looking for a quick fix, but longer-term solutions.

"The whole idea is while we are managing these sites, we are looking for things in the long term, managing specific plants and that they are going to survive and thrive," Toney said.

At their four sites, Toney says they've seen great success and the monarchs are making a comeback.

"We've quadrupled their numbers within a single day. So this has been an incredibly productive and successful site," Toney said.

For those who want to help the monarchs at their own homes or in their gardens, it starts with simply planting a monarch butterfly buffet.

"Any bit of milkweed you can get in the ground will absolutely help," Toney said.

Thanks to the efforts, there is promise for these pollinators and hopefully a brighter future taking flight.

Californians – in particular, visitors to state parks – can help scientists with this year's count by reporting butterfly sightings.

People interested in helping should download the iNaturalist app on their smartphone, take a photo of the butterfly or caterpillar, then upload it to the app.

Lighthouse Field State Beach, Natural Bridges State Beach, and Pismo State Beach are among the top monarch overwintering sites in previous years.