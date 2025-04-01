Assemblyman Bill Essayli to accept appointment as U.S. Attorney for California's Central District

Assemblyman Bill Essayli to accept appointment as U.S. Attorney for California's Central District

Riverside County Assemblyman Bill Essayli has accepted an appointment to be the United States Attorney for California's Central District, leaving his legislative seat vacant.

"I am honored that President Trump and Attorney General Bondi have placed their trust in me to serve as United States Attorney for the Central District of California," Essayli's office said in a statement. "I intend to implement the President's mission to restore trust in our justice system and pursue those who dare to cause harm to the United States and the People of our nation."

The Central District of California serves seven counties, including Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura and San Luis Obispo. That vast region includes nearly 20 million people, according to Essayli's release, which makes it the largest of any federal judicial district across the country.

Before vacating his seat on Tuesday, Essayli represented California's 63rd State Assembly District since 2022, which includes Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Menifee, Norco, and parts of Eastvale, Riverside and Corona. Prior to his election win, he worked in the Riverside County District Attorney's Office and as a federal prosecutor, according to his State Assembly biography.

"In just over two years, we have achieved major victories to restore common sense in Sacramento. When I joined the Assembly, parental rights, illegal immigration, and voter ID were peripheral issues; we've made them centerpieces of our Party," his statement said. "This past election we added true fighters and I am confident they will continue the important work needed in the Legislature to make Republicans start winning in California."

Just hours before announcing his plans to accept Attorney General Pam Bondi's appointment, Essayli had a bill killed by the California State Assembly that would have restricted transgender athletes from playing on girls' sports teams.

He is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.