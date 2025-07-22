Calaveras County deputies bust alleged illegal cannabis grow, seize $500K in plants

Authorities in the Sierra Foothills said they took down an allegedly illegal cannabis growing operation last week, seizing plants worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office announced the results of a bust at a property near the town of Valley Springs. On the morning of July 18, the office's Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 2000 block of Quail Oaks Road.

Deputies said they found a converted structure and multiple cannabis growing rooms with 612 plants. The estimated street value of the plants, which were eradicated, is about $500,000.

Deputies bust an alleged illegal cannabis grow at a property near Valley Springs in Calaveras County on July 18, 2025. Calaveras County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office also located what they described as "serious" electrical and plumbing code violations. In response, the county's Code Compliance Department conducted a more thorough investigation at the site.

Deputies said no suspects were at the site as they executed the warrant. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office at 209-754-6870.