Watch CBS News
Crime

Calaveras County deputies bust alleged illegal cannabis grow, seize $500K in plants

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS Sacramento

California's cannabis excise tax to rise to 19% July 1
California's cannabis excise tax to rise to 19% July 1 02:44

Authorities in the Sierra Foothills said they took down an allegedly illegal cannabis growing operation last week, seizing plants worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office announced the results of a bust at a property near the town of Valley Springs. On the morning of July 18, the office's Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 2000 block of Quail Oaks Road.

Deputies said they found a converted structure and multiple cannabis growing rooms with 612 plants. The estimated street value of the plants, which were eradicated, is about $500,000.

calaveras-county-cannabis-bust-071825.jpg
Deputies bust an alleged illegal cannabis grow at a property near Valley Springs in Calaveras County on July 18, 2025. Calaveras County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office also located what they described as "serious" electrical and plumbing code violations. In response, the county's Code Compliance Department conducted a more thorough investigation at the site.

Deputies said no suspects were at the site as they executed the warrant. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office at 209-754-6870.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.