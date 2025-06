Cal Fire said crews responded to a fire near Bullards Bar Reservoir in Dobbins that sparked just before 11:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire's incidents page.

Named the Marysville Fire, it is located on Marysville Road, west of New Bullards Bar Reservoir.

It has burned about 20 acres.

CAL FIRE firefighters on the scene of the Marysville fire. Marysville Road and Burna Road in Dobbins, Yuba County. In Unified Command with Yuba County Sheriff. One mile before Bullards Bar Reservoir. Posted by CAL FIRE NEU on Sunday, June 29, 2025

There are evacuation warnings for the Bullards Bar and Oregon Hill Road area, the Dobbins – Oregon House Fire Department said.