Businesses close early in solidarity as investigation into Davis stabbings continues

DAVIS - Businesses across Davis are closing early following a string of stabbings as the hunt for the killer, or killers, continues.

Wednesday's Farmers Market was canceled at Central Park out of an abundance of caution.

"There is definitely a sense of people being scared right now," said Vincent Marchese from the Davis Food Co-Op.

Almost everybody in Davis is thinking the same thing: what can we do to prevent another stabbing attack?

"We understand that situations like this are only going to work when we come together and keep everybody safe," Marchese said.

The Davis Food Co-Op is closing at 8 p.m. Wednesday instead of 10 until an arrest is made.

"We do not want to be putting our employees or customers in a situation where they are leaving the co-op in a vulnerable position," Marchese told CBS13.

The co-op also canceled its block party scheduled for Saturday which would have featured live bands and local vendors.

"The block party was an element to make that open to the entire community and a little more fun than just reporting financials," Marchese said.

Just as people were finally feeling more comfortable coming to big events, many are back to staying indoors — this time for different reasons than the pandemic.

"It is just really nerve-wracking," said the manager at Burgers and Brew, Joselyn. "A lot of us have a lot of anxiety."

Burgers and Brew is directly across the street from where the first deadly attack happened at Central Park.

"A lot of us in our group message offered anybody who walks or rides their bike [that] they can be picked up or dropped off," Joselyn said.

The outdoor restaurant is closing at 9 p.m. and employees are using the buddy system while walking to cars at night.

"It is going to hurt the numbers, but it does not really matter," said general manager Luke McCarthy at Woodstock's Pizza. "Employee's safety is number one priority."

Late nights at Woodstock's Pizza are also on pause. It is taking last delivery orders until 7 p.m. online and 8 p.m. over the phone.

These changes are a way to keep people from being out at night alone, but it is not as easy for those who live on the streets.

"They are scared and they are looking for a way to try and stay safe at this point," said Bill Pride, the executive director of Davis Community Meals and Housing.

Two of the three victims in the attacks have been homeless. That is why the city has implemented temporary shelter programs to put a roof over 24 more homeless folks' heads. It is using Small House, which is the winter shelter, and the recently opened Paul's Place to accommodate people.

"We partnered with a group in town, one called HEART of Davis and another called Davis CAN, and they are helping with food supplies and necessities," said Pride.

There is also a mobile mental health team and providers helping to engage the unsheltered community.

Pride said it is hard to know what to do right now with such little description of the suspect.

"It is so random at this point of time and there is so little known," Pride said. "It is kind of hard to have any kind of certainty about what is happening at this point of time and how to keep folks safe."

The community said the changes it is making are not out of fear, but instead a way to stand united.

"It is more of a show of solidarity for us all to make this decision to keep the community safe in the ways that we are able to," Marchese told CBS 13.

Most businesses in Davis have been slow over the past several days, especially at night, so closing early just makes sense. Business owners said they plan to keep these changed hours until the suspect or suspects are caught.

Davis police did announce late Wednesday afternoon that a person of interest matching a suspect description was detained for questioning, though, no arrest has been announced.