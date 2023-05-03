Getting Answers: Is a serial killer responsible for string of Davis stabbings?

Davis police working with FBI to determine if serial killer is responsible for recent stabbings

DAVIS — The FBI's definition of serial murder is the unlawful killing of two or more people. In the case of a recent string of deaths in Davis, there were three stabbing victims—two who were killed—in five days.

Each case has the same modus operandi and similar suspect descriptions, so we asked investigators a pointed question at a news conference on Tuesday.

"At what point do you think you'll be willing to call this a serial killer? Because I think that's what a lot of people are wondering," Julie Watts asked Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel.

"We've been in contact with the FBI and we're trying to get profilers on board to help make that determination," Chief Pytel responded.

Pytel said it is all hands on deck. They have three crime labs analyzing evidence in addition to the FBI crime lab.

The DOJ crime lab, which is generally pretty slow, offered to put a rush on this case to run the DNA through their law enforcement database. The Sacramento County District Attorney's crime lab is also analyzing the DNA—that's the lab that pioneered the genetic geology technology that found the Golden State Killer.

The first stabbing was on Thursday night at Central Park. David Breaux, 50, was stabbed to death. He was a well-known figure in Davis, nicknamed the Compassion Guy.

The second stabbing was two nights later on Saturday, about two miles away in Sycamore Park and adjacent to a local elementary school.

UC Davis student Karim Abou-Najm, 20, was stabbed to death on a bike path while on his way home from presenting groundbreaking research. He was set to graduate in just days.

The third stabbing was Monday night at a homeless encampment near l and 2nd streets. A woman in her 60s was stabbed through her tent.

Investigators say they have canvassed neighborhoods and businesses, but so far, there's no definitive surveillance video to give them a lead. So it may come down to DNA, not only to link the three crimes but even to catch the killer.

Police do now have at least four witness descriptions to go off of, and they are working on a suspect sketch. Based on descriptions of the suspect, he appears to be young, even college-aged.