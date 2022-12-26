Watch CBS News
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

After missing the playoffs in his first season with the top coaching job, head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been fire fired by the Denver Broncos, the team tweeted in a statement on Monday, a day after the Rams stomped the Broncos in a 51-14 in Los Angeles. 

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos walks off the field at halftime of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. / Getty Images

The team tweeted a statement by owner-CEO Greg Penner, who thanked Hackett for his effort as head coach. Penner ended his statement to say he will personally lead the search for a new head coach.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 9:50 AM

