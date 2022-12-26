Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett
After missing the playoffs in his first season with the top coaching job, head coach Nathaniel Hackett has been fire fired by the Denver Broncos, the team tweeted in a statement on Monday, a day after the Rams stomped the Broncos in a 51-14 in Los Angeles.
The team tweeted a statement by owner-CEO Greg Penner, who thanked Hackett for his effort as head coach. Penner ended his statement to say he will personally lead the search for a new head coach.
