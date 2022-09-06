Watch CBS News
Body, submerged vehicle found in Calaveras River in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after the body of a man was pulled from the Calaveras River in Stockton on Labor Day.

The Stockton Police Department says the body was discovered in the water near Pershing Avenue a little after 1 p.m. Monday.

A submerged car was also found nearby.

Police are now looking into whether the two discoveries are related.

The identity of the man found dead has not been released. 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 8:47 AM

