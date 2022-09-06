Body, submerged vehicle found in Calaveras River in Stockton
STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after the body of a man was pulled from the Calaveras River in Stockton on Labor Day.
The Stockton Police Department says the body was discovered in the water near Pershing Avenue a little after 1 p.m. Monday.
A submerged car was also found nearby.
Police are now looking into whether the two discoveries are related.
The identity of the man found dead has not been released.
