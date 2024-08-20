BMW recalls more than 720,000 cars because electric water pump may catch fire

8/20: CBS Morning News 8/20: CBS Morning News 20:42

BMW on Tuesday said it is recalling 720,796 vehicles in North America because they are equipped with an electric water pump that may short circuit as a result of faulty installation, posing a fire hazard.

According to recall documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "An improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump may be exposed to water and short circuit."

More specifically, "blowby-liquid from the positive crankcase ventilation system may collect on the intake air hose," and eventually "drip onto the plug connector," potentially seeping in, causing an electrical shortage.

"This could increase the risk of a thermal event and, in rare cases, a fire," the recall states.

The recall applies to the following BMW models:

MAKE MODEL YEAR

BMW 228I 2014-2016 BMW 228XI 2014-2016 BMW 328I 2012-2016 BMW 328XI 2012-2016 BMW 428I 2014-2016 BMW 428XI 2015-2016 BMW 528I 2012-2016 BMW X1 2012-2015 BMW X3 2013-2017 BMW X4 2015-2018 BMW X5 2016-2018 BMW Z4 2012-2016

Dealers will replace the water pump and plug connector and install a protective shield, free of charge. Notification letters will be mailed to vehicle owners on October 4. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

BMW's number for the recall is "24V-608." Owners can also contact NHTSA's safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (toll-free at 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov for further information.

As of this month, BMW has received roughly 18 customer complaints relating to the faulty pump, BMW said in recall documents. There have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall, according to the company.

This is the third recall by the German automaker since July. BMW on July 24 recalled more than 290,000 vehicles in North America because of faulty bolts that may cause the interior cargo rail to fall off in the event of a rear crash.

On July 10, the car company recalled more than 394,000 vehicles in the North America because of Takata-made airbag inflators that could explode when deployed in a crash, potentially striking drivers and passengers with sharp metal fragments.