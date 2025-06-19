How Black farmers are planting seeds of change in California's Central Valley

The legacy of black farming runs deep in the U.S. On this Juneteenth, we're highlighting urban Black farmers planting the seeds of change in California's Central Valley. That change can be found in the sustainable foods they grow.

Deja Wright takes pride in this season's harvest. She's the youngest member of the Black Urban Farmers Association in French Camp in San Joaquin County.

"I started volunteering and coming out here helping spray startling and feeding the goats, but I just wanted to be involved in my community and learn more about growing my own foods pesticide-free," Wright said.

The nonprofit started 10 years ago with 12 Black members from Stockton. They shared a passion for sustainable farming and a deep appreciation for Black farmers who came before them.

Today, their mission remains unchanged.

"I think we just really want to encourage people and let people know they are worthy of eating good, healthy all all-natural foods," Wright said.

Reatha Hardy-Jordan is a founding member of the group. Her gardening journey began out of necessity.

"That was my reason for even starting, growing my own food. I wanted to eat organic, but I couldn't afford to buy it," Hardy-Jordan said.

Among the kale, chard, and green onions, Hardy-Jordan is growing celery for the first time at the farm.

She can grow just about anything, but if she had to choose a favorite one, Hardy-Jordan said it would be "nothing like a home-grown tomato. It just tastes good."

Her husband, Clarence Jordan, another founding member of the group, prefers summer squash because of its versatility.

"It grows fast, and I eat it all summer," he said. "Eat it with rice, noodles. You can make pasta out of it. It's just a good super food."

Not far from the squash, leafy greens are vibrantly growing in rows.

"This is the superfood of lettuce. Salanova," Clarence Jordan said. "It's like three or four salads mixed and they complement each other."

Growing pesticide-free produce also means creating healthy soil.

For members of the Black Urban Farmers Association, Juneteenth is a special time to reflect and recognize the freedoms in all of its forms.

"I think, sometimes, people think we're supposed to get over slavery, but this is a celebration," Wright said.

In addition to selling their produce, the Black Urban Farmers Association teaches people how to grow healthy foods. The group also donates fresh produce to Saint Mary's dining room, a Stockton-area nonprofit that feeds the homeless community.

"We deserve to celebrate and be happy about not only celebrating our freedom but celebrating the rights that we have," Wright said.