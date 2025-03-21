Sacramento man dies after crashing down cliff in Big Sur

MONTEREY COUNTY – A Sacramento man has died after he crashed off Highway 1 in the Big Sur area Thursday morning, authorities say.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers got a report of a crash around 9:30 a.m. near McWay Falls. As first responders discovered, a pickup truck had gone off the side of the cliff – falling about 400 feet.

Due to the area where the crash happened, a crew from Monterey County Search and Rescue along with CHP Air Operations were called to the scene. The body of the driver was then recovered.

Monterey County officials have identified the driver as 36-year-old Sacramento resident Charlie Phuc Ngo.

Exactly led to the crash is still under investigation. Crews were back out on Friday to recover the wrecked vehicle.