Big rig driver hospitalized after crashing down embankment in Stockton

Big rig driver hospitalized after crashing off highway in Stockton

STOCKTON - A Stockton road was closed Friday night and a big rig driver was sent to the hospital after crashing down an embankment, the CHP said.

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Highway 4 near San Joaquin Street for a crash.

The CHP Stockton said the driver of a big rig veered to the right and went down an embankment before coming to a stop on San Joaquin Street and Lafayette Street.

The truck ended on its roof and the trailer ended on its side.

The driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries, but not life-threatening injuries, the CHP said. It is unknown if DUI was a factor in the crash.

San Joaquin Street was shut down at Layfette and Washington streets as crews cleared the scene late Friday night.

Stockton Fire said it responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 5, Highway 99 and other freeways.