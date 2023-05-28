Bicyclist killed by vehicle on Sacramento State campus has been identified

SACRAMENTO — The bicyclist who was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Sacramento State campus Saturday has been identified.

A Sacramento County coroner said the deceased was Charles Anthony Carlson, 49, of Sacramento.

University police said the collision happened shortly after 11:35 a.m. on State University Drive near Sequoia Hall on the west side of campus.

Investigators said Sacramento Fire Department first responders pronounced Carlson dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.