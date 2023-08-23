Benefits of giving blood include more than just for the recipients

Donating blood on a regular basis is one of the most helpful things we can do for people we don't even know, but did you know it can also give our own health a boost?

The reasons for rolling up our sleeves flow like the blood we choose to give.

Apart from helping someone who needs it, there are other physical benefits of giving blood.

It's good for your heart. People who donate can experience an easier blood flow.

Phillip DeChristopher, Director of the Loyola University Health System says, "Repeated blood donations may help the blood flow in a way that's less damaging to the lining of the blood vessels, and could result in fewer arterial blockages."

Blood donations can also boost your health as it's a mini check-up when your blood is tested for infectious diseases.

Giving blood on a regular basis also keeps iron levels in check by lowering the amount of iron in your body and it can help the body to detoxify itself.

Other than your own health benefits, here's another reason to think about giving blood.

Organizations are still way behind behind of COVID-19 and many blood drives had to be canceled.