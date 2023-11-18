Authorities release images of person of interest in 10 Freeway suspected arson

Authorities have released images of a person of interest in connection with the November 11th fire underneath Interstate 10 that spread quickly over 8 acres, prompting the thoroughfare's closure.

Crime alert providing information on a person of interest in the ongoing investigation into arson at a pallet yard under the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. CalFire

CalFire says the person was wearing blue shorts, a black jacket and a black backpack and was carrying a green scarf. He also had a knee brace on his right leg. Of note, authorities also said the subject appeared to have suffered visible burn injuries to his left leg.

The fire a week ago was fed by pallets, cars, construction materials, hand sanitizer and other items being stored under the freeway in downtown Los Angeles. No injuries were reported, but at least 16 homeless people living in an encampment there were taken to shelters, according to the Associated Press. The blaze also spurred the closure of the 10 Freeway in the area, which was anticipated to reopen next week.

An arson investigation remains underway and no arrests have been made. Anyone who recognized the individual in the images above was asked to call Cal Fire's arson hotline at 1-800-468-4408.