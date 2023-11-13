"There was malice intent": Gov. Newsom addresses cause of massive fire under I-10 freeway in Downtown LA

During a press conference on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom disclosed that a preliminary investigation revealed that there was "malice intent," that caused the massive inferno that forced the indefinite closure of the I-10 Freeway over the weekend.

"They made a preliminary determination there was malice intent," Newsom said of the arson investigation. "This fire occurred within the fence line ... that it was arson and that it was done and set intentionally."

Detectives with CalFire are still working to determine who set the blaze.

Newsom disclosed that crews are still working around the clock and that the structural analysis remains ongoing. However, they were able to learn that the freeway deck, which they expressed concern about, is "much stronger than originally assessed."

The massive fire, which was first reported as a "rubbish fire" at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday morning, erupted in a large storage yard under the freeway, scorching pallets, trailers and vehicles stored in the area.

Surveyors say that nearly 100 columns of the freeway were damaged in the fire, at least nine of which were severely impacted. Crews are working to brace the freeway deck as they repair the damaged areas.

It is still unclear when the road will be reopened.

More to come.