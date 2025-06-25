Watch CBS News
Man convicted of attempted murder of Modesto police officer gets 35 years to life sentence

Brandon Downs
A man convicted of attempted murder following a shootout with a Modesto police officer in 2023 was sentenced to 35 years to life, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office said. 

On June 4, 2023, Gordon Massey took off from a bike stop shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of Yosemite Boulevard and Phoenix Avenue.

This started a brief chase and police said Massey fired several rounds at the officer. The officer then returned fire, wounding Massey. 

The officer was not injured, while Massey was taken to a hospital before he was booked into jail. 

Massey was later convicted of attempted murder of a police officer before receiving his sentencing, which included a 20-year enhancement for discharging a firearm. 

Prosecutors added that Massey was on felony probation for drug-related charges at the time the officer contacted him. He also had a loaded, stolen firearm and several grams of methamphetamine on him. Prosecutors said he "has a long felony record including several felonies that resulted in prison sanctions."

