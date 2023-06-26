Modesto police release video of bicyclist's shootout with officer during chase

MODESTO — Investigators have now released dash and body cam video of the June 4 shootout in Modesto between a bicyclist and a police officer in Modesto.

The Modesto Police Department identified the suspect as 29-year-old Gordon Massey, who is from the city.

It all started when Massey allegedly fled from a bike stop shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of Yosemite Boulevard and Phoenix Avenue, initiating a brief chase.

Massey fired several rounds at the officer during the chase, prompting the officer to return fire, hitting Massey at least once, police said. A gun was recovered from the scene.

All of the chase was captured on police video, which was released on Friday. The video shows the officer chasing the bicycle rider around several city blocks, and also captures the sounds of both the suspect apparently opening fire as well as the officer shooting him.

The officer was not injured.

According to police, Massey has already been cleared from a local hospital and was booked into jail. He faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, several weapons-related charges and outstanding warrants.

Per protocol, the officer was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation into the shooting continues.