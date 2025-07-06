Historic A's, Giants rivalry brings sold-out crowds to Sutter Health Park

A's, Giants series in West Sacramento draws sellout crowds to Sutter Health Park

It was a major weekend for Major League Baseball with the San Francisco Giants facing off against the A's in West Sacramento.

The entire series was sold out, with over 12,000 fans in attendance at each game.

The Giants took two games out of the series playing on their minor league team's turf and the A's on their temporary home turf.

Fans got to experience up-close seats to watch homegrown players like Logan Webb and some of their other favorite players.

"I don't think I've ever sat this close to a professional game," said Stephen Wegley, who lives in Rancho Cordova.

The tickets came at a pretty price. The morning of ticket sales was around $225 on MLB's official site, whereas you could normally snag day-of tickets for under $50.

"They were more expensive than I wanted, but we're here," said Jack Guidi, who lives in Stockton.

Some Giants fans started their afternoon down the street from the Sutter Health Park at The Midway Bar.

"We were looking for a place where we could find some easy parking and easy stroll to the park," said Jeff Lieberman who is a Giants fan.

It is one of the West Sacramento businesses that made upgrades to its patio anticipating a Major League team would bring major business.

"We thought it was going to bring in a little more business, but it does bring in new faces," said Micky Sisenglath, manager at The Midway Bar.

Between the Fourth of July, a Saturday RnB brunch and the A's playing a team people want to see, Sisenglath said they finally got the crowds they have been waiting for.

"He gets to grow up seeing his Giants and Major League Baseball in his hometown," said Rocky Lane who is a Giants fan.

Director of Baseball Communications Mark Ling told CBS Sacramento these were the attendance numbers for the three-game series:

Friday: 12,322

Saturday: 12,298

Sunday: 12,180

The A's will be back in action on Tuesday at home against the Atlanta Braves.