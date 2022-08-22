Watch CBS News
At least 1 person seriously hurt after truck carrying beer collides with sedan near Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON --  At least one person suffered serious injuries Sunday when a semi truck collided with a car near Stockton. 

The Stockton Police Department says the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 12 near Tower Park Bridge. The semi, which was carrying pallets of beer, slammed into a sedan. 

At least one person in the sedan suffered critical injuries. Emergency crews brought them to a hospital for treatment. 

The crash sent three pallets of beer spilling onto the highway. 

It's yet unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
First published on August 21, 2022 / 9:44 PM

