At least 1 person seriously hurt after truck carrying beer collides with sedan near Stockton

STOCKTON -- At least one person suffered serious injuries Sunday when a semi truck collided with a car near Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department says the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 12 near Tower Park Bridge. The semi, which was carrying pallets of beer, slammed into a sedan.

At least one person in the sedan suffered critical injuries. Emergency crews brought them to a hospital for treatment.

The crash sent three pallets of beer spilling onto the highway.

It's yet unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

