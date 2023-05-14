Watch CBS News
Arrest made in Vacaville shooting that killed 16-year-old Mateo Vallejo

VACAVILLE — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Vacaville that killed 16-year-old Mateo Vallejo, authorities said Saturday.

The Vacaville Police Department said officers arrested a 17-year-old suspect, who faces charges of murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm in the May 11 Meadows Drive homicide.

Investigators said an altercation between Vallejo and the 17-year-old, who has not been identified, took place just before the shooting. Both ended up with gunshot wounds following that altercation.

Vallejo was pronounced dead later that night at an area hospital. The 17-year-old remains hospitalized for treatment of his gunshot wound and will be booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall upon being medically cleared. At this time, it is unclear how he was shot.

Mateo Vallejo was one of four local teenagers, in four cities, all shot in a span of just three days. The other three were:

A memorial was held Friday night for Vallejo where he was shot.

