Police say Stockton teen shot and killed brother overnight

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON -- A 13-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Stockton.

The shooting took place early Friday morning just before 2 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Flint Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. 

Officers say they arrived at the scene and found the victim, a 13-year-old boy, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The boy's 16-year-old brother is accused of firing the fatal shot. He was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of manslaughter, negligent discharge of a firearm, and other weapons charges.

A neighbor who knows the victim says he was "a great boy." Others who knew him say he was a standout basketball player. 

This is the second incident in three days where a male teenager allegedly shot and killed their younger sibling. On Wednesday night, a 16-year-old teen shot his 15-year-old brother. That teen is facing murder charges.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 9:27 AM

