Police say Stockton teen shot and killed brother overnight
STOCKTON -- A 13-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Stockton.
The shooting took place early Friday morning just before 2 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Flint Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department.
Officers say they arrived at the scene and found the victim, a 13-year-old boy, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
The boy's 16-year-old brother is accused of firing the fatal shot. He was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of manslaughter, negligent discharge of a firearm, and other weapons charges.
A neighbor who knows the victim says he was "a great boy." Others who knew him say he was a standout basketball player.
This is the second incident in three days where a male teenager allegedly shot and killed their younger sibling. On Wednesday night, a 16-year-old teen shot his 15-year-old brother. That teen is facing murder charges.
