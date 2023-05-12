Police say Stockton teen shot and killed brother overnight

STOCKTON -- A 13-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Stockton.

The shooting took place early Friday morning just before 2 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Flint Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers say they arrived at the scene and found the victim, a 13-year-old boy, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The boy's 16-year-old brother is accused of firing the fatal shot. He was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of manslaughter, negligent discharge of a firearm, and other weapons charges.

The 16yr old brother of a 13yr old boy shot and killed overnight in #Stockton has been arrested for manslaughter, negligent discharge of a firearm, & weapons charges.



People I’ve spoken to that knew the 13 year old say he was a standout basketball player, a joy. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/0SdkTRhVKS — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) May 12, 2023

A neighbor who knows the victim says he was "a great boy." Others who knew him say he was a standout basketball player.

This is the second incident in three days where a male teenager allegedly shot and killed their younger sibling. On Wednesday night, a 16-year-old teen shot his 15-year-old brother. That teen is facing murder charges.