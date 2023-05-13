Family remembers Mateo Vallejo, one of four teens shot in greater Sacramento area in three days

VACAVILLE -- A memorial was held Friday night for Mateo Vallejo, 16, as a shrine made up of candles, flowers and photos of the teen grew in size.

Family and friends gathered to remember Mateo where his life was cut short on Thursday, May 11, after gunfire rang out near an apartment complex on Meadows Drive in Vacaville.

"We should not be having to bury a 16-year-old boy," said one of Mateo's aunts, Stephanie Vallejo.

Family says he was walking to an apartment when someone shot him, in broad daylight, in the head.

"For this to happen to him, it's not right. It's not right at all," said another aunt, Tera Smith, through tears.

They remember Mateo as a caring, good kid who loved dogs and his family. He was the only child of his devoted mother. Family members say they will miss his smile, laugh and hugs.

They are turning their attention now to inspiring change, asking why this keeps happening.

"It's just the guns. The guns, number one," said Stephanie Vallejo.

"Nothing is happening to prevent it. It's just another person on the news," said cousin Alana Vallejo.

Mateo is one of four local teenagers, in four cities, all shot in a span of just three days.

"When does it stop? And who is accountable?" asked Jason Lee, an advocate for youth and Hollywood blogger.

Lee, a Stockton native now living in Los Angeles, is working to launch new youth programming called "I am Ready" in his hometown, then nationwide. He believes investing in the lives of at-risk kids will turn the tide.

He shared strong words for any city's leaders who aren't actively working toward a solution.

"You have to understand that the blood of every child that's killed in your community lies on your hands," said Lee.

As another family mourns another young life lost, the question shared is when will it end?

"Get these guns away from the kids. Stop however they are getting them. Stop the kid-on-kid violence. It's unnecessary," said Jessica Flynn, a cousin of Mateo Vallejo.

The Vacaville Police Department has not yet made an arrest in Mateo's case. The same night, police say a 17-year-old also came to a local hospital, also with a gunshot wound. Vacaville police have not yet confirmed to CBS13 if this stems from the same shooting.