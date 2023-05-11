Police: Teen shot on American Avenue in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot in the north Sacramento area Wednesday afternoon.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded at around 4 p.m. to reports of a shooting on American Avenue near West El Camino.

A woman who lives in the area told CBS13 she tended to the teen after he ran into her home calling for help after being shot. She said he was able to speak at first, but when she returned back inside her home, she found him on the ground and had to cut off his shirt to tend to his wound while calling 911.

CBS13 learned the teen had just gotten off a school bus when a car drove up to him and a gunman fired at least two shots.

The victim, who police say was around 16 or 17 years old, suffered at least one gunshot wound to the back of the neck. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening. The victim has since been taken to an area hospital for treatment.