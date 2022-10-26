Another reported sexual assault at Sac State; are security measures working?

SACRAMENTO — Another sexual assault was reported to police at Sacramento State, marking the fourth case on or near campus this fall. Sacramento State police say they are working to keep students safe; CBS13 got answers on whether or not those measures are actually working.

This sexual assault was reported on Friday. Sac State PD's crime log reveals the incident happened on Sept. 18 at the Hornet Commons, an on-campus apartment between 8:45 and 11:30 p.m. This means the incident was reported just over a month after it happened.

The log states the incident was an "assault to commit mayhem/rape and battery with serious bodily injury." Police could not comment on the ongoing investigation, but they did

Sac State police said they could not comment on the ongoing investigation, but Lt. of Patrol Operations Harvey Woo says students can and should take the time they need when coming forward.

"Doesn't matter how long ago something happened to that person," Lt. Woo said. "Report it to us, we want to know so we can provide that person with the proper support and to find ways to find justice."

After the third sexual assault, Sac State Police encouraged students to keep themselves safe by using the blue light emergency towers. Students can push a call button on the towers to call 911 — there are nearly 200 of them located throughout campus. Additionally, police say there are over 800 security cameras located throughout campus.

"We get the blue light activation routinely six to seven times a day," Woo said.

Woo says response times to these call boxes are typically about three minutes.

Some students say news of the recent alleged sexual assault has them hyper-aware of their surroundings, especially at night. Sophomore Tamia Ramos says she often goes to "The Well," a recreation center on campus to work out.

"Sometimes I do feel like I'm the only one that's walking around," Ramos said. "My head is on a swivel and I think I do feel a little unsafe – I try to get to my car as fast as I can."

Meanwhile, just outside of the recreation center on Stadium Dr., CBS13 discovered an "Out of Service" sign on one of the call boxes. The next closest call box is less than a few hundred feet away; however, this could be a roadblock for a student in crisis needing help.

Sacramento State Police say the blue light box outside of "The Well" will be fixed within the next two weeks. In the meantime, students with concerns about particular areas on campus that feel unsafe (such as unlit areas or broken blue light boxes) are encouraged to submit concerns to the school's risk management service.

Police say they are only a dial away for students who may need help. Their non-emergency line is available to students looking to err on the side of caution.

"We have safety escorts on campus for those who are on campus and not sure if they feel safe because of the environment or because it is dark," Woo said.

Police say they have officers patrolling school grounds throughout each day and night — they patrol in police cars and golf carts. Woo says they have been able to add four additional officers.

However, freshman Mya Gutierrez Tucker says she wishes there was more visibility of police as she walks late at night — especially as Sacramento State's campus is open to the public.

"I think they should have more patrollers out here making sure the campus is safe…that there are no wanderers around that aren't supposed to be here — also fixing the call boxes that are out of service," Tucker said.