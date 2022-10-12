Sac State students react to sex assaults on campus; police ramp up patrols

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento State University Police Department is investigating three sexual assault cases that happened over the past month. Two of the assaults happened on campus and one happened nearby.

With more than 30,000 students on an open campus, police say it is hard to make sure everyone is safe all the time. However, the string of cases has the department stepping up patrols.

Alex Enderle, a third-year student, says she's staying vigilant and utilizing school resources to stay safe.

"I have pepper spray. If I feel unsafe, I'll call somebody. I know they have a shuttle service, so I'll call that too," Enderle said.

Sacramento State police chief says their goal is to make sure their response times are as quick as possible.

"Based on what happened on Saturday, the witnesses involved did the right thing. They called us and we were on scene within minutes," chief Chet Madison said.

The university is also sending out emails that describe the incident, where it happened and what students should be looking out for.

In a news conference Tuesday, chief Madison also reminded students about the blue lights on campus which are meant to be a beacon for law enforcement.

"If you feel like you're in danger, if you feel like you would like law enforcement to respond to your location, you push those blue lights," chief Madison said.

One man was arrested on Saturday in connection to an assault that happened outside the library on J St. But law enforcement is still looking for the man connected to two sexual assaults over the past month.

"Zayn" Sac State PD

Police say he goes by the name "Zayn." He is not a student, but police say he has ties to San Jose State University. It's unclear if he is a student or faculty member. The two state university police departments are now joining their efforts to identify and find the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the university police department at 916-278-6000.