MSP Airport using workaround during FAA computer outage, but down to 1 runway due to ice
MINNEAPOLIS -- Widespread flight delays are being reported nationally as the FAA deals with a major computer outage.
Technicians are reportedly working right now to fix the problem.
As of 6 a.m., the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says that the airport is down to one runway due to icy weather conditions.
The airport can still get flights in and out despite the FAA issue, manually passing info onto pilots before take offs and approaches. However, delays could happen due to only one runway being available.
At around 6 a.m., there were more than 1,100 delays within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com. That's a hefty amount for this time of day.
If you are traveling, the best advice is to check with your airline before heading to the airport.
