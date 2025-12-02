Number of injured victims in Stockton mass shooting increases to 13

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said two previously unaccounted-for victims from the mass shooting in Stockton had been located, bringing the total number of victims to 17.

The sheriff said the two victims had been grazed by bullets during the shooting at the child's birthday party and then took themselves to the hospital on Monday night.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators are concerned that the victims did not stay at the scene and receive medical attention.

The shooting on Saturday night killed four people and injured 13. Initial reports from the sheriff's office had the number of people injured at 11.

Three of the victims who were killed have been identified by their respective family members. The 14-year-old who was killed was identified as Amari Peterson. The 21-year-old victim was identified as Susano Archuleta.

The 8-year-old was identified as Maya Lupian. She was identified by Brooke Nugent, chief of staff at Aspire Public Schools Central Valley, on behalf of the family. Lupian attended Stockton Unified and the school district has said it would be offering mental health resources for students and staff, including the child's mother, who is an employee of the district.

A 9-year-old victim has yet to be identified.

CBS News Sacramento also confirmed that one of the victims who was injured is community activist Jasmine Dellafosse.

In the wake of the shooting, Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi requested federal resources saying the brazen nature of the shooting requires a strong response.

"It's babies we're talking about, children," Fugazi said. "We're talking about a cake being cut as bullets are ringing out. The candles have been blown out, you're cutting the cake, and then bullets are flying out, piercing, going through flesh and killing four people."

There is a reward of up to $50,000 being offered by the FBI for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person, or people, responsible for the shooting.

There is also a separate $10,000 reward being offered by Crimestoppers, and it is being matched by Fugazi, along with a $5,000 contribution from Councilwoman Mariela Ponce, for a total of $25,000.

This is a developing story.