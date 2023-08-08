Watch CBS News
All Elite Wrestling stars showcasing their talents in Stockton in October

STOCKTON -- Stars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a popular professional wrestling show such as AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage, are making their way to Stockton. 

Their world-class roster includes Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks among others. 

They will be making their debut at the Stockton Center on October 4, all while entertaining fans with an action-packed night. 

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com

