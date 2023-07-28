A July weekend with no triple-digit heat? Here's what we are watching

SACRAMENTO - After a stretch of hot weekends across the Sacramento valley throughout the month, this upcoming weekend will bring a hint of relief to the region.

Through July, Sacramento has only recorded eight days below the city's average high of 95 degrees.

You'll notice our hotter days this month have mainly fell on the weekends with several Saturdays and Sundays above 100 degrees.

The Pattern

High pressure slightly rebuilds this weekend, but our weather pattern keeps most of the extreme heat to the south and west.

With this pattern, temperatures will be hot across portions of southern California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and the South.

This weekend is bringing some relief from the triple digits as highs trend right around average both Saturday and Sunday through the Valley.

Although we'll stay warm, we are going to keep our Delta breezes around giving us a nice cool down each evening.

Valley

Through the Sacramento Valley, this weekend will still be warm with highs in the mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday.

With a lingering Delta breeze, evenings will cool off fast dropping into the upper 50s both nights.

Foothills

Across our higher elevations, this weekend will bring warm and dry weather. During the afternoons wind will pick up over the mountains with gusts around 25 MPH.

Fire danger will be high this weekend with our warm, dry conditions and stronger breezes. Make sure to be fire safe with any weekend plans!

Delta

Across the Delta, it'll be a warm weekend as highs stay in the 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Wind will pick up through the afternoon with gusts around 25-30 MPH. Although Delta breezes will give relief to our afternoon heat, it will also elevate fire danger this weekend.

Sierra

As for the Sierra, a mild and sunny weekend on the way with highs in the 80s. Each afternoon will be breezy with stronger wind gusts close to 25-30 MPH.

Any Pattern Changes?

Not many changes as we look ahead with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook.

Heat continues to build across most of the southeast under a strong ridge of high pressure. As for Northern California, we fall in the average to below average shading. Meaning our quiet weather pattern will keep temperatures right around average for most of the Valley and highs a touch cooler along the coast.

Models are hinting at another slight warming trend by next weekend but are still keeping temperatures under 100 degrees.

Make sure to stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team for any changes and the latest updates.