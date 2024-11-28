8 people displaced after deep-fried turkey starts duplex fire in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL — Eight people were displaced in Carmichael after a deep-fried turkey started a fire at a duplex, Sacramento Metropolitan firefighters said.

The fire started in a garage around 10 a.m. on Rye Way off Bourbon Drive near Manzanita Avenue. It quickly spread to the living space causing major damage to one unit and moderate damage to the other.

Firefighters rescued several dogs while knocking down the fire, and everyone inside made it out safely.

Fire crews said they are working to ensure the displaced individuals get the help they need.

No injuries were reported.