Would you pay $6K to go on a cruise that teaches you about Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO — A new boat cruise plans to teach you about Sacramento and take you to several Northern California cities.

American Cruise Lines is launching a new California voyage with a ship that will make a two-day stop in Sacramento, sailing right up to the docks along the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

The eight-day cruise will begin and end in San Francisco, with additional stops in Stockton, Napa, and Vallejo.

The route is a tribute to the gold rush days.

"This is so historically accurate. Coming up the river is exactly the way it was back 150 more years ago," said Delta Pick Mello of the Sacramento History Museum.

Passengers will receive guided shore excursions to places like the state railroad museum and Old Sac's underground tunnel.

The cruise will be aboard the "American Jazz." a modern multi-deck ship that can accommodate more than 150 passengers.

"I think anytime we have a chance to welcome new visitors to our community, it's a real win economically," said Scott Ford of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

The new cruises are scheduled to start in Feb. 2023, with prices starting at $6,000.